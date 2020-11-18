Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC set another new record

State officials reported a record 1,537 people hospitalized with the coronavirus Wednesday, the third consecutive day the state has hit a new high.

Hospitalizations were reported at 1,423 Monday. On Tuesday, that increased to 1,501, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The department says its data is preliminary and can change.

DHHS reported 3,367 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the second highest daily increase since the pandemic began in March.

The seven-day average of daily new cases increased to 2,900, the fifth consecutive day the state has seen a record number in that category.

As of Wednesday, 4,898 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DHHS reported 9.2% of tests came back positive Monday, the last day for which data was available.

That brought the seven-day average for percent positive tests to 8.1%. State officials have said they want that number at 5% or lower. It was last at 5% on Sept. 24.

Out of all patients, not just those with COVID-19, 937 are on ventilators, making 2,541 ventilators still available.

There are 468 ICU beds and 4,937 hospital beds available statewide.

New COVID-19 county alert system

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new COVID-19 county alert system Tuesday designed to gauge the severity of coronavirus spread.

Each county is visually charted as red, orange or yellow, with red being most severe and yellow being the least severe.

As of Tuesday, 10 counties were red, 43 orange and the rest yellow.

All counties in the Triangle area were yellow except for Johnston County.

Classifications are based on new case rates per capita, percentage of positive tests and the impact on county hospitals.

The system follows standards created by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and the state will update the map on a monthly basis.

CORRECTION: There are 937 people in North Carolina on ventilators, not just patients with COVID-19.

Corrected Nov 18, 2020
Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms
Ben Sessoms covers housing and gentrification in the Triangle for the News & Observer through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in newsrooms across the country to report on under-covered issues. Before joining the News & Observer, Ben covered long-term hurricane recovery in eastern North Carolina for Carnegie-Knight News21 and education in Iredell County for the Statesville Record & Landmark. He is a 2019 alum of Appalachian State University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service