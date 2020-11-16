College freshman from Raleigh is shot and killed in Greensboro, police say

An 18-year-old college freshman from Raleigh was shot and killed while away at college, North Carolina officials say.

Jalen Scott Dunston died and another person was injured early Sunday in Greensboro, according to the city’s police department. Dunston was found shot in a residential area roughly 1 mile southwest of the edge of North Carolina A&T State University’s campus, officers said in a news release.

The school said Dunston was enrolled as a nursing student, multiple news outlets reported.

“Jalen’s death is a great loss to the university community,” the university said in a statement obtained by WFMY. “Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his parents, friends and family.”

Dunston’s mom, Erika Jones, said she let her son go to an outdoor party because he got good grades, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

“My soul is going to hurt for the rest of my life,” Jones told the TV station.

Before going to college, Dunston graduated from Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, where he played football. Former head coach JeVar Bransome on Twitter said he was “praying for Jalen’s family and his friends.”

“He had so much going for him,” Bransome told McClatchy News on Monday in a phone interview. “And he was an asset to his school, community, family, everywhere.”

Police say they are investigating Dunston’s death as a homicide. The second victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and listed “in stable condition,” according to an updated news release.

“No suspect information is available at this time,” police said as of Sunday.

