North Carolina
NC records 3rd-highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases, 2nd-highest deaths
The NC Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday the state’s third-highest daily number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and second-highest number of confirmed deaths.
Sunday’s 3,117 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 would have been the highest at any point in the pandemic before Veterans Day.
The state also confirmed that COVID-19 was linked with 50 deaths, which matches the second-highest number confirmed on a single day at any point during the pandemic. Deaths are not all from a single day because they are reported as they are confirmed.
There are also 1,395 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 95% of the hospitals in the state reporting.
