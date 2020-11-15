State suspends alcohol permit of Gastonia bar after 6 shot, including 2 off-duty cops

The alcohol permit of a Gastonia nightclub has been suspended while the state Alcohol Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting of a half dozen people at the site Thursday night.

Among the six wounded were two off-duty Gastonia Police officers, who were shot in the parking lot of Remedies nightclub on Union Road, state officials said. All the victims had non-life threatening injuries, according to a the release.

Investigators say the shooting began around 11 p.m. and witnesses say chaos followed, with patrons scrambling to hide from the bullets.

“The shooting occurred after multiple fights broke out on the patio and the officers attempted to intervene. Several patrons returned to their vehicles, retrieved handguns, and fired into the crowd,” Alcohol Law Enforcement Division officials said in a press release.

“This violent event was not the first to occur at Remedies since the business first obtained ABC permits in 2017. There have been numerous shootings, and ALE has submitted violation reports to the ABC Commission for drug use by patrons, an employee soliciting patrons for drug sales, gambling machines, failure to supervise, and other administrative violations.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The ABC Commission suspended the club’s ability to sell alcohol while “ALE special agents investigate to determine if the location is suitable to continue operating,” according to Bryan House, director of NC Alcohol Law Enforcement.

The club’s permit holder, Alisa Dawn Edwards has been “charged with failure to superintend and knowingly allow violations of ABC law to occur,” according to the release.

Two suspects have been arrested: Alonzo Lewis Hamilton, 30, of Charlotte and Allen Slaughter, 29, of Charlotte, according to Gaston County jail records. Bond was set at $1 million each for the pair, who are charged with six felony counts each of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to Gastonia Police.

The officers were identified as Gastonia Police Sgt. E. Nelson and Officer M. Lewis. Identities of the other four people were not released.