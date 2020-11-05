Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
NC election officials report 40,000 provisional ballots that must be reviewed

Raleigh

North Carolina election officials said Thursday that they’ll review 40,766 provisional ballots, or ballots from voters who may have voted in a different precinct or whose eligibility may be otherwise questioned.

That’s in addition to outstanding absentee ballots. The state Board of Elections reported 116,000 outstanding absentee ballots as of Wednesday evening, but that number has been falling.

Not all the provisional ballots will end up counting. In 2016 voters cast about 60,000 provisional ballots, more than half of which weren’t counted. It’s unclear whether election boards will approve a similar proportion next week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Tyler Dukes
Tyler Dukes
Tyler Dukes is an investigative reporter for The News & Observer who specializes in data and public records. He attended North Carolina State University and grew up in Elizabeth City.
