How many ballots are left to count in NC and other reader questions answered

A day after polls closed across the country, North Carolina is waiting for the results of many tight races, including the state’s closely watched presidential race.

North Carolina’s 15 electoral college votes hung in the balance Wednesday. President Donald Trump, a Republican, led by nearly 77,000 votes, but about 117,000 ballots that people had requested had not yet been returned.

Those absentee ballots could ultimately decide not only North Carolina’s presidential vote, but also whether incumbent Democrats hold onto the state Attorney General’s Office or the chief justice seat on the N.C. Supreme Court.

Here are answers to some of the questions readers have been asking The News & Observer about those mail-in ballots and what comes next.

Q: How many mail-in ballots are outstanding?

A: There are 117,460 absentee ballots that people requested that have not yet been returned. Some of these people may have simply not voted, while some of the people who requested ballots may have ended up voting in person, either Tuesday or during early voting. Others could be in the mail.

Q: When will we know the results of Tuesday’s elections?

A: Not until next Thursday or Friday. County boards of election will hold meetings those days to review provisional ballots, mail-in ballots received after Election Day and to canvass their votes.

N.C. State Board of Elections officials cited N.C. General Statute 163-234, which includes a provision requiring county officials to give public notice at least one time in each of the two weeks before the election about when absentee ballots will be tallied.

Many of the state’s counties are holding their final absentee ballot meeting on Nov. 12, said Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections. Some counties will hold their absentee ballot meetings on Nov. 13, the same day as their final canvass.

The statute means that those meetings are set, Bell said.

“It’s not a situation where we could encourage them to have emergency meetings or special meetings,” Bell said. “If they need to for other purposes, certainly, but we need to adhere to what the law provides us.”

Q: What needs to happen for these ballots to count?

A: For a mail-in ballot to still count, it must have been postmarked on or before Election Day and arrive at the appropriate county Board of Elections before 5 p.m. on Nov. 12, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Q: Where are these ballots from?

A: The largest number of outstanding mail-in ballots are in Wake and Mecklenburg counties, the state’s two largest. There are 15,081 in Wake and 15,000 in Mecklenburg, according to the State Board of Elections. In the Triad, Guilford and Forsyth counties have 6,752 and 5,506 outstanding ballots, respectively.

Other places where outstanding ballots could decide races include House District 63, where there are 1,165 outstanding ballots and Democrat Ricky Hurtado holds a 365-vote lead over Republican Stephen Ross. In New Hanover County, Republican Michael Lee holds a 1,468-vote lead over Sen. Harper Peterson with 4,017 ballots outstanding in a rematch of a race Peterson narrowly won in 2018.

Q: Does that 117,460 include people who requested a mail-in ballot but ended up voting on Election Day?

A: It could, Bell said Wednesday. County elections officials will not know for sure until they update records of who voted in the 2020 General Election and compare it against lists of outstanding mail-in ballots.

Bell said the 117,460 does not include people who voted in person during early voting.

Q: Is it possible for the state to update the number of outstanding ballots as elections officials do their post-voting work?

A: Bell said Wednesday that it is possible. County elections officials who are updating their poll books will be able to lower the number of outstanding mail-in ballots if voters ended up casting ballots on Election Day.

“We actually can continue to update that number, just recognize that you’ll need to be patient,” Bell said.

Elections officials will also be able to say how many ballots they received in the mail, but will not be able to count them until the absentee ballot meetings.

Q: What about provisional ballots?

A: It is too early to say how many provisional ballots were cast in this election, Bell said, but the State Board expects to release the number by noon Thursday. That number will be based on a survey of the county elections boards.

About 61,000 voters cast provisional ballots in 2016, Bell said, with about 27,000 ultimately counting. This year, though, there was lower turnout on Election Day because of high mail-in and early voting numbers. Bell said that could mean a lower number of provisional ballots cast.

Q: What prevents someone from casting one ballot in person and another in the mail?

A: North Carolina has several systems in place to prevent double voting, which is a Class I felony.

According to a September letter from Bell, there are electronic records of who has already cast a ballot at every early voting site statewide. If someone had tried to vote for a second time, the records would indicate that. If they insisted on casting another ballot, it would be provisional and election officials would research its validity in the post-election period.

Election officials also updated the records after early voting, removing people who have already voted from poll books before Tuesday’s Election Day.

Furthermore, mail-in ballots that arrive on Election Day are not tallied until after voting closes, in order to allow records to reflect the ballots cast on what is typically the busiest day of in-person voting.