Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

North Carolina reports highest daily number of newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, with 67 deaths linked to the virus.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of deaths in North Carolina since the pandemic began in March to 4,457. Not all of the deaths are from a single day. DHHS reports them as they are confirmed.

After a decline Sunday and Monday, the reported number of new COVID-19 cases rose again Tuesday.

DHHS reported 2,349 new laboratory confirmed cases Tuesday, the 12th-highest total since the pandemic began. Late last week, the department reported its three highest days so far, reporting 2,800 new cases on consecutive days.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Adam Wagner
Adam Wagner is a Report for America Corps member covering North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as efforts to prepare the state for future storms. He previously worked at the Wilmington StarNews, where he covered multiple beats, including the environment.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service