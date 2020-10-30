Trump doubles down on NC, adds second visit in 48 hours ahead of Election Day

Already planning to be in Fayetteville on Monday, President Donald Trump’s campaign on Friday afternoon added a second trip to North Carolina in the 48 hours ahead of the election.

The president will now appear at Hickory Regional Airport as well at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday as part of a three-day series of 14 rallies in nine different states. The Fayetteville Regional Airport appearance is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a replacement for the public event Thursday that was canceled because of high winds. Trump visited Fort Bragg instead.

The additional visit continues the Trump campaign’s heavy focus on North Carolina, where Vice President Mike Pence’s appearances in Wilmington and Greensboro will be the eighth by Trump or Pence in the state in October in an attempt to catch Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The former vice president has a slight polling edge in North Carolina as the state sees unprecedented early voting turnout.

The same is true of the other states Trump will now visit multiple times in the three days before the election. RealClear Politics’ polling averages have Biden up 3.6% in Pennsylvania and 6.5% in Michigan. Trump won all three states in 2016.

After making four stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump will travel to Michigan and Iowa on Sunday before going to Hickory and then on to Georgia and Florida. His day starts in Fayetteville on Monday before moving on to Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Stops include Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden’s hometown, and his second visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, since the Jacob Blake shooting.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris announced plans Friday to appear in Goldsboro and Fayetteville on Sunday. Biden and Harris each visited North Carolina once in October.