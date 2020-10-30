All-clear after armed person report at U of North Carolina

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill sounded an all-clear Friday after issuing an alert for a person described as armed and dangerous near the campus.

The school issued the alert shortly before noon indicating a person was spotted near the Ambulatory Care Center west of the campus, but provided no further details. Faculty, students and staff were ordered to go inside immediately and close windows and doors until further notice. The all-clear was issued around 12:25 p.m.

The student newspaper reported “dozens" of law enforcement vehicles on the scene, but aerial videos from the scene didn’t show heightened activity among the officers.

A UNC police spokesman referred all questions to school officials.