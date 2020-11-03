Early results show Democrats likely to pick up 2 U.S. House seats; Ross wins District 2

Former State Rep. Deborah Ross, who four years ago unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Sen. Richard Burr for his seat, was declared the winner by AP Tuesday in the race to represent a redrawn congressional district that takes up most of Wake County.

Unofficial early results showed Ross, a Raleigh Democrat, was well ahead of Republican Alan Swain in a district that state lawmakers redrew last year in response to a gerrymandering lawsuit. House District 2 is now strongly Democratic in voter registration; incumbent Rep. George Holding, a Raleigh Republican, decided not to run after four terms. The Associated Press had not called the race as results were coming in far more slowly than the state’s other congressional districts.

Democrats were expected to increase their representation on North Carolina’s 13-seat U.S. House delegation from three seats to at least five as a result of the Republican-led state legislature’s redrawing of districts. The 6th District was redrawn to take in all of Guilford County and part of Forsyth County, also making it much more Democrat friendly. Democrat Kathy Manning of Greensboro won that seat over Republican Lee Haywood, the AP reported, based on early unofficial results.

The incumbent in that district, Rep. Mark Walker, a Greensboro Republican, also decided not to run for re-election.

Several seats were considered safe for incumbents, including Rep. David Price, a Chapel Hill Democrat who won re-election to a 16th term representing the 4th District, the AP reported. He was ahead of Republican Robert Thomas 73% to 27% with 30% of the votes cast.

Price was the first Democratic candidate to deliver victory remarks at the party’s state headquarters in Raleigh, speaking at an outdoor event more than two hours after polls closed in the state. Price said he believed this election night would be pivotal for the nation.

“I’m confident we’ll look back on this election night as the night we turned our country around,” Price said.

In his next term in Congress, Price said his focus will be on public education, healthcare and affordable housing. Taking a wider view, Price said the nation’s global standing has taken a blow over the last four years. “The moral leadership, our alliances, so much has been allowed to deteriorate over these last four years,” Price said. We have a lot of rebuilding to do.”

Most of the attention on North Carolina’s congressional races focused on the 8th, 9th and 11th districts, three seats that have been held by Republicans but had tight polling numbers. The 11th covering Western North Carolina drew national attention; it’s an open seat formerly held by Republican Mark Meadows who left earlier this year to become President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

The AP called it for Republican Madison Cawthorn, who will become the youngest member of Congress at 25, with nearly two-thirds of the ballots cast. He defeated retired Air Force colonel and Democrat Morris “Moe” Davis in the race for a newly-redrawn western North Carolina district.

With more than two thirds of the vote in, Republican incumbents Richard Hudson in the 8th and Dan Bishop in the 9th were leading against Democrat challengers Patricia Timmons-Goodson and Cynthia Wallace.

The AP also declared winners Democratic incumbent G.K. Butterfield in the 1st District, and Republican incumbents Greg Murphy in the 3rd District, Virginia Foxx in the 5th District, David Rouzer in the 7th District and Ted Budd in the 12th District based on early returns. All are Republicans.

Only one seat went uncontested Tuesday, the 13th District seat held by incumbent Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat.

Drew Jackson of The News & Observer and Austin Weinstein and Danielle Chemtob of The Charlotte Observer contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.