Early returns show tight races in NC’s 8th, 9th district Congressional races

The outcomes of several high-profile races that could shift the balance of North Carolina’s Congressional delegation remain unclear mid-Tuesday evening due to a statewide delay in reporting election results.

While some races are yet to be decided, two of North Carolina’s 13 districts were redrawn as likely Democratic pickups after court-mandated redistricting last year. Republicans currently hold 10 seats to the Democrats’ three.

Outside of the two gimmes for the Democrats, two other races in the Charlotte area are competitive, as well as one in Asheville.

The North Carolina Board of Elections originally planned to report results at 7:30 p.m. But the board extended hours at 10 polling places that opened late or experienced service interruptions, delaying statewide results until at least 8:15 p.m.

Initial results reflect early votes, which have traditionally skewed Democratic in North Carolina, as well as mail-in ballots. Here are the races to watch and what we know so far. The results are preliminary and will change.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

8th District (NC-08)

Republican Congressman Richard Hudson is facing former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Pat Timmons-Goodson in his re-election bid for the district that stretches from Cabarrus County to Fayetteville.

Hudson led Timmons-Goodson 51% to 49% with 56% of ballots cast statewide reporting as of 8:45 p.m.

After last year’s redistricting, the 8th District was made somewhat more friendly to Democrats — the current district voted for Trump 53% to 44% in 2016.

It’s closer to a swing district, but not close enough to make it competitive without a strong effort by a Democratic candidate. Team Blue got that strong candidate in Timmons-Goodson, the first black woman to serve on the state Supreme Court.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

She raised over $3 million for her bid, and outside Democrats spent $1 million more on her campaign.

Thrust into a competitive re-election for the first time, Hudson and his Republican allies spent millions to label Timmons-Goodson as “Judge Softie” for a perceived weakness on criminals in some of her rulings. But Timmons-Goodson has commanded the full strength of the Democratic Congressional election machine, holding events with Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.

In a sign of a close race, a top Republican outside spending group, the Congressional Leadership Fund, spent $2 million in the last week of the campaign to boost Hudson.

Democrat Patricia_Timmons-Goodson is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Richard Hudson in the 8th Congressional District.

9th District (NC-09)

Republican Congressman Dan Bishop is running for re-election against Democratic nominee and finance executive Cynthia Wallace in the long, snake-like district that covers south Charlotte to Robeson County.

Bishop was neck-and-neck with Wallace 50% to 50% with 56% of ballots cast statewide reporting as of 8:45 p.m.

The 9th District was pushed into the national spotlight after the 2018 Congressional midterm elections.

A voter fraud probe into the actions of campaign operative McCrae Dowless on behalf of the Republican candidate led to the invalidation of the election. Bishop, a former state senator, was elected in a hard-fought makeup race held last year.

Still, the dynamics that made the race close in 2018 and 2019 haven’t changed. The suburbs of Charlotte are becoming less conservative over time, and Democrats across the country are energized by anti-Trump fervor. That led some election prognosticators to keep an eye on the 9th despite a much quieter campaign than the area is used to.

The district, as drawn now, voted for Trump 54% to 43% in 2016. Despite a buffer of conservative voters, national Republicans knew the race could be close.

Trump held a rally in Lumberton in October, and late in the campaign announced support of federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe, who are a major swing constituency in the district.

Democrat Cynthia Wallace and Republican Rep. Dan Bishop are facing off in the 9th Congressional District.

10th District (NC-10)

Rep. Patrick McHenry is on track to secure his 9th term in Congress Tuesday. The Denver, N.C., Republican faces a challenge from former North Carolina Democratic Party chair David Parker.

McHenry, who is the top Republican on the influential House Financial Services Committee, handily out-fundraised Parker in the district whose residents voted for Trump 68%-30%. McHenry has represented various parts of the areas east of Charlotte since 2005.

McHenry led 68% to 32% with 56% of ballots cast statewide reporting as of 8:45 p.m. for the district covering Lincoln, Iredell and Catawba counties.

Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry is running for reelection against Democrat David Parker in the state’s 10th Congressional District.

11th District (NC-11)

Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old who would be the youngest member of Congress if elected, is in a heated race with retired Air Force colonel and Democrat Morris “Moe” Davis to represent a newly redrawn western North Carolina district.

Cawthorn is leading Davis with 51.82% of the vote to 46.19%, with 54.37% of ballots cast statewide reporting as of 8:40 p.m.

The controversial race is the most competitive in years for the district, which now covers all or part of 17 western counties, including the Democratic-leaning city of Asheville.

The contest garnered national attention when Cawthorn defeated the candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump and Mark Meadows, who previously held the seat, in a GOP primary runoff in June. Meadows resigned to become Trump’s chief of staff.

Since then, Cawthorn has become the focus of the race, as the GOP looks to the Hendersonville native to bridge its challenges with young voters.

But he has also faced accusations of sexual misconduct, racism, ties to white supremacy and lying about his record. Cawthorn has defended himself against several of the allegations and said he condemns racism.

Meanwhile, Republicans have attacked Davis, 62, for a series of aggressive, sometimes profane tweets he posted before he began his candidacy. Davis has called the language he used “bombastic” and said the posts were not literal.

Cawthorn has drawn over $3.6 million as the GOP looks to clinch a victory a district that voted 57% for Trump in 2016, out-raising Davis’ more than $1.8 million. Nonetheless, Davis has gained support from national Democrats, especially in recent weeks, as his campaign’s polls showed him slightly ahead of Cawthorn.

Republican Madison Cawthorn faces Democrat Morris “Moe” Davis for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, which includes Asheville.

12th District (NC-12)

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams is slated to be re-elected as the Congresswoman for the majority of Charlotte, as she ran unopposed for her fourth term.

Adams was first elected in 2014 to represent the district, which at the time snaked along Interstate 85 from Charlotte to Greensboro.

It was considered among the most gerrymandered districts in the country, before it was redrawn in 2016 and now is entirely inside of Mecklenburg County.

Adams won 100% of the vote, with 54.37% of ballots cast reporting as of 8:40 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams won an unopposed reelection bid for her fourth term representing the 12th Congressional District, which covers much of Charlotte.

13th District (NC-13)

U.S. Rep Ted Budd is expected to fend off Democratic candidate Scott Huffman in a bid for his third term in Congress.

Budd leads with 71.7% of the vote to Huffman’s 28.23% with 54.65% of ballots cast reporting as of 8:43 p.m.

Budd, who lives in Davie County, was first elected in 2016. He is running in a redrawn district that still favors Republicans, and covers Rowan, Davie, Davidson, Randolph, Alamance, Caswell and Person counties, as well as portions of Chatham and Lee counties.

Budd faced a much closer reelection bid in 2018, defeating Democrat Kathy Manning, who is now running for, and favored to win, the sixth Congressional district in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

Republican Rep. Ted Budd faces Democrat Scott Huffman in his reelection bid for the 13th Congressional District.

South Carolina’s 5th District (SC-5)

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, who has held his seat since 2017, is facing Democratic challenger Moe Brown for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

Although he’s a first-time candidate, Brown, a former University of South Carolina wide receiver, has a proven record in the world of South Carolina politics.

With about 40% of South Carolina precincts reporting, Norman leads with 57% of the vote to Brown’s 43%, as of 8:50 p.m.

Moe Brown, is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman for South Carolina’s 5th District Congressional seat.

Brown, 33, worked at the state Commerce Department under then-Gov. Nikki Haley. He’s also landed key Democratic endorsements from U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

The district covers the northern part of South Carolina, bordering North Carolina. It includes all of York, Chester, Lancaster, Cherokee, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Union counties, and parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

Norman, a Rock Hill real estate developer, first took over the 5th District seat in a 2017 special election after Mick Mulvaney left to join President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Herald (of Rock Hill) staff writer Cailyn Derickson contributed to this report.