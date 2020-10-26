Upward trend of weekly COVID-19 cases continues even as daily number drops again

North Carolina reported more than 1,600 new coronavirus cases, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.

The 1,643 new cases reported Monday are among the lowest reported in October, but Mondays tend to have the lowest reported cases each week.

October has seen the virus spread across North Carolina, causing state-level officials to ask local officials to take further steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases has been above 2,000 for much of the past two weeks, hitting 2,081 on Monday. That average has been above 2,000 every day since Oct. 16, except for one day, when it was 1,996 cases.

Health officials advise looking at trends over a period of time, rather than one day’s worth of data.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The data reported on the DHHS dashboard is preliminary and is regularly updated as new case information is reported to the state.

North Carolina also reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the disease’s toll to 4,170 people. The deaths are not from a single day, with the state reporting them as they are verified.

Across the state, hospitals reported there are 1,193 patients with the virus with 92% of hospitals reporting. That is up from Sunday’s 1,148 patients, but similar to numbers that were reported last week.

Hospitals are reporting that there are 5,573 hospital beds available statewide, as well as 527 intensive care unit beds.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER