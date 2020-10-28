A canceled fair, a president’s visit and the many forces driving rural NC’s early voting

The dates for the 2020 Robeson County Fair were still displayed on the marquee near the road, like a poster for a movie that never arrived in theaters or a billboard for a store that never opened. When county officials here canceled the fair they did so “with great sadness,” but with a deference to public health and concern over the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair was scheduled for Oct. 2-10, and the people who arrived here on Saturday could have seen those dates on the sign, a reminder of another in an endless list of annual events that have not happened this year. The dates provided a juxtaposition to another announcement, just above in large capital letters: “WELCOME PRESIDENT TRUMP.”

President Donald Trump was to begin speaking at half past noon on Saturday, and by 10 a.m. traffic was at a standstill along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Large Trump flags waved from the back of more than a few pick-up trucks. Slowly, the vehicles made their way past Deer Stand Drive and turned into the parking lot. People who arrived at Trump’s event entered a carnival-like atmosphere. Food trucks sat outside the gates. A long row of memorabilia and merchandise tents greeted crowds, selling everything from Trump-branded face masks to pocket knives to key chains.

There was the usual array of red shirts and hats and artwork that depicted the president as the ultimate American military hero, like a character from a 1980s action movie. In one print he wore a championship belt and stood atop a tank with gold-plated treads while an eagle flew overhead holding a machine gun in its talons. It was selling for $20.

Nearby, a man’s rhymes sounded like carnival barking:

“Don’t be a Democrat, come get yourself a MAGA hat,” Nathan Quick shouted, to cheers, before offering another: “Don’t be shy, come see this nice Trump guy.”

Quick, from Greensboro, stood out in part because of his patriotic get-up, in part because of his booming voice and in part because he was among the few Black people here. He makes his living selling Trump merchandise at Trump rallies, and he said this was his 119th such event.

“Man, I’ve been liking Trump since I was knee high from a grasshopper,” Quick said. “So he’s been a good man. He’s about his word, with no threats. ... The economy went up. Unemployment rate is down. Everybody’s working. No matter what color you are, you’ve got a good job.

“He’s trying to bring all the jobs back to the United States.”

How the message plays in 2020

It was not revelatory, to encounter thousands of Trump supporters at a Trump rally. The question on Saturday, though, both in Lumberton and throughout rural North Carolina, was the degree to which the fervent scene at the fairgrounds reflected the communities that helped Trump carry the state in 2016. It was how much Trump still resonated in farming communities and small towns and the places where people have been most receptive to his messaging.

Days before Election Day, North Carolina is among the handful of toss-up states that will decide the presidency and the make-up of the Senate. There is no suspense surrounding how the state’s largest cities and counties, most of which lean heavily Democratic, will vote. Outside of the Triangle and Charlotte, though, and outside of places like Greensboro and Asheville, voters in more rural communities will play an especially important role in the election.

Robeson County, which is among the most racially diverse rural counties in the country, is among those places. Before 2016, the county had a long history of voting Democrat. Barack Obama won the county by almost 7,000 votes in 2012. Four years later, Trump flipped Robeson in part because of support from the Lumbee Tribe. He won the county by more than 1,700 votes, and his visit here Saturday underscored how much he values support from this part of North Carolina.

“There’s a lot of excitement about him possibly helping them get their federal recognition,” Joan Joyner, 56, said on Saturday of Trump and the Lumbees. She stood under a canopy and sold red shirts with “Trump Country” and “#LumbeeNation” on the front. Only a small stack remained. “I think it would be a very big turning point for Robeson County, him coming today.”

Joyner, who lives in the small Robeson County town of Fairmont, said she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Over the past four years, she said, Trump had won her allegiance. While she spoke, a small crowd of protesters chanted “Black lives matter” at people entering the rally, and soon private security guards arrived to tell them to leave. In these divisive times, Joyner argued that Trump had done “a really good job” the past four years, at least until the pandemic arrived.

About 100 yards away, people filed through the metal detectors and past tables where volunteers waited to offer hand sanitizer and masks. It was less than 24 hours after America had set a single-day record for COVID-19 diagnoses, with more than 80,000. At Trump’s event, most people arrived without a mask, and didn’t stop to pick up ones that were available.

Once past security, a few thousand attendees crammed into a large, rectangular space. There wasn’t much social distancing to be seen while they waited for the president to arrive. On either side of the stage, a group of Lumbees sat shoulder to shoulder in the bleachers. More members of the tribe continued to file in, some dressed in traditional Native American garb, many toting signs that said “LUMBEES FOR TRUMP.”

“The first sitting president to come to Robeson County speaks more than any words I could ever tell you,” said Heather Berry-Chavis. She’s 46, and a member of the tribe. “He’s here. He’s speaking to us — the Lumbee people.”

Impressive early voting in Bailey

It was a quieter scene earlier in the week, late on a Thursday afternoon 105 miles away in southern Nash County. There are four early voting sites in the county and one of them is in the town of Bailey, population 560, at the Mount Pleasant Community Center.

More than most, the polling place in Bailey offers a Rockwellian snapshot of small-town Americana in 2020. Out front, a tattered American flag hangs from a skinny pole. Across the parking lot, an abandoned elementary school crumbles, with a bush sprouting from the chimney. At the house next door, a classic 1960s Mustang rusts away in a driveway. There is little noise, aside from the cars that occasionally pass, and the chimes of nearby church bells.

The sun was beginning to set last Thursday when the Bailey site reached a milestone: its 2,500th voter of the early-voting period, which began on Oct. 15. That 2,500 people had already cast ballots here impressed the volunteers working outside, and it also reflected the strong turnout throughout North Carolina.

As of Monday, approximately 3.2 million people had voted in the state. That represented 43.3% of North Carolina’s registered voters.

“There has been a huge driving force in people voting, and it’s people of all ages,” Natalie Webb said. Last Thursday she worked outside the Bailey polling place, volunteering for the Nash County GOP. “It’s just not the older people or the younger people, it’s everybody in between.

“And people want to be heard. People have opinions. People are seeing changes. You know, this has been a really crazy year ... (and) for the first time I think a lot of people really believe that their vote does matter.”

The western-most border of Nash County is only about a 25-minute drive from Raleigh and, politically, it is among North Carolina’s most evenly divided rural counties. In 2016, about 47,000 Nash County residents voted, and Trump won the county by 84 votes. A random sampling of those who cast their ballots in Bailey last week revealed a similarly even split.

Among those voters was Janie Knotts, a 56-year-old resident of Bailey who said that while she’d been registered to vote, she’d never voted before last Thursday. After she did she walked outside and told her granddaughter, whom Knotts had brought along, that the experience had been “fun.” Knotts said she’d voted for Trump.

“Because he’s making everything better,” she said. “Yeah, he may have a smart mouth. But he’s just made a big difference to me, and I’ve seen it. And usually I don’t keep up with all this stuff, and this year I really have.”

About 15 minutes later, Christian Johnson arrived in a car with a sticker on the rear window in support of the second amendment. He hadn’t been registered to vote but all the advertisements he’d seen on social media, imploring him to register, had worked. He also voted for Trump, he said, because Johnson’s financial prospects had improved over the past four years.

“My pay went up several times compared to where it was,” said Johnson, who works in manufacturing. “So that’s always good. And it seems that companies are more inclined to pay more, to build more places for people to work. And more high-paying jobs. That’s important. Not just a job, but a higher-paying job.

“Everything’s not perfect, but I feel like when has it ever been?”

The blue canopy and the red canopy

Nearby, three volunteers, all Nash County residents, stood under a blue canopy and waited to distribute reading material and insight about Democratic candidates. One of them, Fran Silver, said her mother-in-law had marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, and that stories from those days had inspired Silver’s interest in politics. Another volunteer, Melva Bullock, said she became involved because she wanted to learn more about local candidates.

In Nash County, Silver and Bullock said, the issues on people’s minds were the same as they are in a lot of places: things like healthcare and jobs, but also the thought that something greater and more intangible is at stake in this election. The volunteers working 20 yards away under the red canopy, representing Republicans, felt the same way but for different reasons.

One group wanted change. The other was chasing a feeling from the past.

“One of the most precious commodities about living in rural areas is that I grew up with Blacks, whites; we went to school together,” said Webb, who’d spent most of her life in Nash County. A spring and summer of civil unrest in Raleigh and other parts of the state and country had left her shaken. “You know, we made it work. We all lived together in harmony. I cannot understand why that can’t happen no more. I mean, we’ve been doing it for so many years.

“Why does all this division have to be here? I mean, people have differed on their opinions ever since the beginning of time.”

The people under the blue canopy didn’t understand a lot of things, too. For now, they wanted to try to be a part of a solution, and that meant volunteering at a polling site. Bullock, who works in insurance and lives in Nashville, said she wanted to make sure people knew they could register and vote on the same day. She hadn’t heard stories about suppression among minority voters but Bullock, who is Black, had become familiar with another problem in Nash County: apathy.

“It’s a frustration,” she said. “It’s like if you’re in school and you don’t understand something, so you just kind of give up or you throw the pencil down, because you clearly don’t know the correct answer. So if you’re not educated on (politics and voting), or if you’re not learning about it, you get frustrated.

“So that’s why we’re trying to get people to come out — don’t get frustrated in this election.”

As daylight faded, turnout slowed at the Mount Pleasant Community Center. An election worker stepped outside for a break, and informed an older couple about to enter that they’d push the site past the 2,500-voter mark. Before long that couple — Larry Oxendine and his wife, Debbie — emerged. They live nearby in Spring Hope, and Larry said the most important issue on his mind was “the way society is turning liberal.” He believes Trump will prevail in Nash again.

“Because of the conservative attitude of the people in the area,” Oxendine said. “The liberalism is not anything they would like to be a part of, and it’s getting way too liberal.”

Soon it was dark, past 7, and the last voters of the day made their way inside before the doors closed at 7:30. India Moody had voted in Wilson, the next county over, before driving her mother-in-law to Bailey so that she could cast her ballot. The mother-in-law didn’t have a car “but I don’t want her to have any reason” not to vote, Moody said.

‘Let’s ride. Let’s ride.’

Moody, who is Black, said she’s a regular voter, and when she voted this year she thought about George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. She thought about an ongoing fight for equality, and how “if we’re going to march in these streets,” as she put it,” we need to be out here.” She’d already driven away with her mother-in-law before a minivan arrived full of three 18- and 19-year-olds who were voting for the first time.

“I filled my van up with gas (and) I said, ‘Let’s ride. Let’s ride,’” said Clara Wiggins.

Wiggins, who is Black, was a grandmother to one of the teens. She waited for them to cast their ballots, and when they walked outside again they appeared cheerful and proud to have voted for the first time. One, Keisha Eason, said she’d come to the polls to do her part “to get Trump out of that chair.” For a long time, Wiggins said she’d preached to the teens about voting.

Now the day had finally come.

“I told them that’s the only way that, by voting, that’s how they voice their opinion,” Wiggins said. “If you want to see a change, then you have to make that move to do something about it.”

The teens climbed back into the van while Wiggins finished her thought outside. She said the most important thing that led her to vote was fighting for “our rights.”

“As far as being a Black woman, and having my grandchildren coming up,” Wiggins said. “Making sure that they’re treated fairly, in everything.” She entered the van and pulled away.

Not long after, the polls closed for the day.

Minds made up before Trump’s visit

Two days later Trump arrived 33 minutes behind schedule at the Robeson County Fairgrounds. He spoke for about an hour, and delivered the kind of wandering address, full of inaccuracies and bombast, that has become one of the hallmarks of his presidency. A large American flag, hung between two cranes, swayed behind him.

The crowd was full of people who’d come to believe what Trump had to say, and who believed the negative things he and his supporters claimed about his opponents. Sutina Lowery Monte, a Lumbee who came to the event wearing a headdress, voted for Trump four years ago and would again because “the Democrats are about things that I’m not about,” she said.

“I’m not about letting 8-year-olds change their sex,” said Monte, 46. “I’m not about being transgender. Not that I’m against transgender people, because I have transgender people in my family. One of my best friends is a transgender. ... I’m not about abortions at nine months.”

While Trump spoke on Saturday, two members of the Lumbee Tribe punctuated some of his remarks by banging a large Native American drum behind the makeshift stage. The theme of his remarks was written out in big letters and displayed on a video screen: “Fighting for forgotten men and women,” and the messaging clearly played well among those who’d come to the rally.

What’s more difficult to measure is the effect on those who didn’t attend. If Trump’s appearance in Lumberton made a difference among voters, it wasn’t immediately evident at the early-voting site closest to the Lumbee headquarters, in Pembroke. That site, inside a public library, was nearly empty on Saturday afternoon, though overall turnout has been “quite good,” Donna Chavis said.

She is a Lumbee elder, and an environmental activist, and on Saturday she helped lead a group of other volunteers who gathered outside to ensure that voting went smoothly. Chavis called 2016 “a turning point” for Lumbees, many of whom voted Republican for the first time. Four years later, she wasn’t certain that Trump’s visit to Robeson County would help him garner the kind of widespread support he needs — the kind that would help him keep this state.

When Trump’s visit ended on Saturday, some of his supporters lingered for selfies and group pictures with the large American flag in the background. One young woman said it’d been “the best day ever.” A couple of Lumbees carried off the large drum while others, including several in traditional tribal clothing, embraced.

The president left behind a county with one of the state’s highest per-capita rates of COVID-19 infections, and one where the economy has long faltered. Native Americans comprise about 42% of the population in Robeson County, and the story of their long struggle for full federal recognition is intertwined with the story of one of the state’s most economically depressed areas.

“We’ve had an extremely major impact in terms of the loss of jobs,” Chavis said of the pandemic, “and we were already in a high unemployment rate, so when you add that impact to it, it’s even worse. So economics is a major concern.”

Across the street from where she sat, the voting site in the Pembroke library was quiet. There was no line, and only a few voters inside.

A lot of people here had already made their choice, long before the president’s visit.