Hey America, you can thank North Carolina for these two Thanksgiving meal favorites

If you’re planning on carving a turkey or whipping up a sweet potato casserole to share with your family and friends on Thanksgiving, you can thank North Carolina farmers.

North Carolina is the nation’s top producer of sweet potatoes and ranks second for turkey production.

It has maintained its sweet potato ranking since 1971. North Carolinians love their sweet potatoes so much — and are so good at harvesting them — that sweet potatoes are the official state vegetable.

In 2018, North Carolina produced 1.2 billion pounds of sweet potatoes, according to data from the USDA Agricultural Statistics Service.

That’s actually a five-year low for the state and a significant reduction from the more than 2 billion pounds produced in 2017. Extreme weather from the back-to-back hurricanes was likely the main cause of the depleted harvest, according to UNC researchers at Carolina Demography.

Still, North Carolina managed to keep its top spot, providing 40% of all sweet potato production in the country in 2018. That brought in more than $230 million.

Whether you like your sweet potatoes roasted with rosemary or baked with a crispy marshmallow top, the ones you’re eating were probably harvested in this state.

Turkey gravy, greens and sweet potatoes make for a Southern variation. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald

And the turkey that you are carving likely came from North Carolina, too. Even the two turkeys President Trump pardoned this year are NC natives.

In 2018, North Carolina produced 32.5 million turkeys. That’s a little more than 3 turkeys for every North Carolina resident and a total of 1.2 billion pounds, Carolina Demography researchers found.

North Carolina ranked 2nd in turkey production in 2018 behind Minnesota, which produced 42 million turkeys.

North Carolina produces 14% of all the turkeys in the nation, bringing in about $610 million. That’s down from $994 million the previous year, which could be from lower wholesale prices.

Nine counties in North Carolina each produced more than 1 million turkeys in 2018. Sampson County was the leading producer with 7.7 million and along with Wayne and Union counties produce more than half of all the state’s turkeys.

So, on Thursday when you’re going around the table sharing what you’re thankful for, think about adding North Carolina farmers to your list.