Coast Guard searches near Outer Banks for missing 72-year-old sailing from New York

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing 72-year-old boater near North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Michael Bye, who was sailing from New York to Florida, was reported missing Saturday after he didn’t contact his family on Friday as planned, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard determined via cellphone that his last location was near Kill Devil Hills and is searching the area, the release says.

The Coast Guard was using an airplane from Air Station Elizabeth City to search the area Saturday, the release says.

The boater was supposed to meet a friend in Belhaven, N.C., on Saturday but didn’t show up, according to the release.

He was reportedly sailing on a 35-foot recreational boat, the release says.

Anyone with information should contact the Coast Guard’s Fifth District Command Center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 757-398-6390, the release says.

The H.M.S Me II, a 35-foot recreational boat, Michael Bye was reportedly aboard when he was reported missing. Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann, U.S. Coast Guard District 5