North Carolina

‘Assault-style rifle’ found in teen’s car during school drug search, NC sheriff says

Deputies searching a student’s car at Eastern Alamance High School say they found a semi-automatic “assault-style” rifle on school property, according to multiple reports.

A school resource officer got a tip about students smoking e-cigarettes laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, The Times-News reports. Deputies accused 16-year-old Lekeyvin Elijah Poole of Mebane, North Carolina, of selling drugs out of his car, according to the newspaper.

Deputies say they searched the student and found he had a knife, according to The Greensboro News & Record. When deputies searched the teen’s car they found two grams of marijuana and the semi-automatic rifle, police say, per the News & Record.

According to Fox 8, “a magistrate’s order described the rifle as a Norinco SKS assault-style rifle with a brown nylon sling.”

The teen was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor for having weapons on school grounds and resisting an officer, Fox 8 reports, and received an $8,500 bond.

Profile Image of Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
