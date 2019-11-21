Famed Cold Mountain is on fire in Western North Carolina, Forest Service says

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire on Cold Mountain in Shining Rock Wilderness. Video image Joe Glover. Facebook video screenshot

The famed Cold Mountain featured in a popular novel and award-winning movie is on fire in Western North Carolina.

A brief video shared by the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday showed orange flames visible at multiple spots along the mountain’s ridge. The fire was producing clouds of white smoke.

“Shining Rock Wilderness area including all trails temporarily closed due to a wildfire on Cold Mountain,” the U.S. Forest Service tweeted.

“Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to focus on responding to the fire. And please, please, do not fly drones as there will be firefighting aircraft in the area.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The forest service did not say what might have caused the fire or where exactly it started at the site.

Cold Mountain captured the imagination of people around the world when it was featured in Charles Frazier’s 1997 best-selling debut novel “Cold Mountain,” about “a wounded Confederate soldier’s harrowing journey through western North Carolina to reunite with his beloved,” according to The News & Observer.

“Millions more fans came to love these characters – Inman and Ada – in the 2003 award-winning film adaptation starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Renee Zellweger,” the newspaper reported.

Shining Rock Wilderness Area encompasses more than 18,000 acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and reaches elevations of about 6,000 feet, according to the Forest Service. It’s about 150 miles west of Charlotte.

Frazier began writing the novel while teaching at N. C. State University, The News & Observer reported.

Firefighters are responding to a #wildfire on #ColdMountain in #ShiningRockWilderness on the #Pisgah Ranger District We’ll share more information as we have it. pic.twitter.com/LSg25wIsbq — USFS North Carolina (@NFsNCarolina) November 21, 2019