NC teacher separated students based on religion, officials say. Now she’s suspended

A North Carolina teacher who officials say separated students based on religion has been suspended without pay.

Julia Lopp, a Spanish teacher at South Johnston High School, was accused last month of dividing students based on their religious beliefs, The News & Observer reported. She was suspended with pay while officials investigated.

Now Lopp has been suspended for 10 school days without pay, according to a release from Johnston County Public Schools.

Students were asked to “briefly stand on different sides of the room to indicate their responses to various statements,” the release says.

But the investigation didn’t find that she “criticized students for their responses or otherwise segregated them” or that she tried to hide the activity.

Lopp has apologized for the activity and accepted the suspension, the release says.