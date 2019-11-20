NC lawmaker said teacher told her she goes hungry due to low pay. GOP wanted proof.

A Democratic lawmaker took to social media this week to prove her claim — questioned by state Republican officials — that a teacher had emailed her about going hungry because she’s not getting paid enough money.

State Rep. Deb Butler, a New Hanover County Democrat, tweeted Tuesday about an email from a teacher who said she has virtually no money left and relies on leftovers from friends to feed herself. After Jeff Hauser, communications director for the N.C. Republican Party, submitted a public records request for the email, Butler responded by posting the message on Twitter.

Butler said the teacher had given her permission to publicly release the email but not to use her name. The teacher did not immediately respond to the News & Observer’s request, sent through Butler, to speak with her.

“She just reached out in frustration,” Butler said in an interview Wednesday. “The content of her email was just so heartfelt and painful and moved me to react.

“I responded on Twitter because the plight of our teachers is so personal to me. We’re not paying them like we should.”

Hauser, the GOP spokesman, defended the records request.

“I submitted a standard public records request that happens every day in politics,” Hauser said in a statement Wednesday. “After the days of high debt, pay freezes, and furloughs under Democratic leadership, Republicans have increased teacher take home pay while significantly reducing the amount educators owe in taxes.

“Unfortunately, increased educational investments this year have been delayed by Gov. Cooper’s budget veto.”

The social media fight comes as the Republican-led General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper have been locked in a stalemate over the budget, Cooper vetoed a bill giving teachers an average 3.9% raise, calling the amount paltry and asking lawmakers to provide more.

Lawmakers may revisit the issue when they return in January.

Butler made national headlines in September after she refused to yield the floor when House Republicans overrode Cooper’s budget veto in a surprise vote when many Democrats were absent. Senate Republicans have been unable to get enough Democratic votes for an override.

The N.C. Association of Educators, which announced Wednesday it was endorsing Cooper for re-election, has organized weekly walk-ins at schools where teachers have demanded that all school employees get a 5% raise from lawmakers.

GOP leaders point to how they’ve raised teacher pay from an average of 47th in the nation in 2013 to 29th this year, according to the National Education Association. The NEA puts North Carolina’s average teacher salary at $53,975.

But in the email Butler received Tuesday, the Brunswick County teacher said she makes a$4,840 a month, or $48,400 a year on her 10-month teaching contract. But by the time she pays for rent, insurance, childcare, student loans and other bills, she said she’s down to “$6.79 left in my bank account to now cover gas, groceries, and miscellaneous items that always arise.”

Teacher says she’s in debt

“I am currently in debt from not being able to pay all of my bills each month,” the teacher writes. “I am $504 in debt to one student loan company and $672 to another.

“My bank account currently sits at $0.64. I have another week before payday.”

The teacher writes that she’s a single mom taking care of her daughter who is getting no support from the child’s father.

“I often go without food in order to make sure that my daughter is provided for,” the teacher writes. “I depend on the charity of friends to help cook me dinner with leftovers since they know how hard I am struggling.

“I have sold off everything I can in my household to try to supplement my income and I try to pick up babysitting jobs or tutoring to make ends meet.”

The teacher asks Butler for any help she can provide getting public assistance because of her frustration over the qualifications needed to get help. Butler said she’s asked the state Department of Health and Human Services to reevaluate the teacher’s eligibility for programs.

As a result of posting the email, people have offered to help the teacher.

“People just feel terrible about this and just want to help,” Butler said. “Unfortunately she’s just one of thousands of teachers who need help.

“We can’t fix it all with a GoFundMe page. We need to fund public education in a meaningful way and not fund corporate tax cuts.”

The request for Butler’s emails comes amid uncertainty about whether emails sent to lawmakers are public records.

Frayda Bluestein, a professor of public law and government at UNC Chapel Hill, said Wednesday it’s an open question whether emails from constituents are public records. She said some lawmakers have called the messages confidential.