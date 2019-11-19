Republicans say North Carolina’s Medicaid overhaul will be delayed — and blame Cooper

An overhaul of Medicaid health insurance in North Carolina — in the works for years and already weeks into enrollment — will be delayed indefinitely, according to state Republicans.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Forsyth County Republican, said in a statement Tuesday that “multiple health-industry leaders” told her that Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration would announce the delay on Wednesday. Krawiec called it “another crisis of Governor Cooper’s own making.”

Existing Medicaid recipients have started enrolling and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has started the work for the move to a managed-care system, in which the state contracts with private health insurance companies.

But without a state budget, the change can’t happen yet.

The News & Observer called and emailed spokespeople for Cooper and hasn’t so far heard back. While Cooper hasn’t announced a delay, the timing would be in line with a previous prediction from his administration about what would happen if no budget is passed.

In October, state DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen sounded the alarm to lawmakers that Medicaid transformation could not stay on time, and would cost more money, without a state budget in place by mid-November.

“The General Assembly passed a clean stand-alone bill to provide the transformation funding Governor Cooper’s own DHHS secretary said she needs to do her job. His veto will force insurers to lay off thousands of people they’ve already hired as part of the years-long plan to transform Medicaid,” Krawiec said in a news release sent by the Senate Republicans press office.

The policy decision to revamp Medicaid was made during a previous legislative session, but the funding to implement it is in the budget that still hasn’t been passed. Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed that budget and then vetoed a separate bill containing the Medicaid transformation funding, House Bill 555.

The revamp in the works is different from a proposed expansion of Medicaid to people who aren’t eligible now. Cooper supports expansion, which was a major reason he vetoed the budget.

The legislature adjourned for the year and is scheduled to return Jan. 14.

Cohen, a member of Cooper’s cabinet, said in October the delay would cost money as well as a loss of the agency’s ability to recruit and retain talented workers.

As of late October, 70,000 Medicaid recipients in North Carolina had enrolled in a plan. There are five insurance companies contracted by the state for the new managed care system: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina, UnitedHealthcare of North Carolina, WellCare of North Carolina and Carolina Complete Health.

In October, Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Winston-Salem Republican, told Cohen he was very concerned about the Feb. 1 planned start date for managed care.

“I just don’t see how that’s possible. I would advocate for some realistic review of the schedule,” Lambeth said, and suggested pushing it off to July 1.

“I know you don’t want to do that and I know there’s consequences of delays,” he said. “I’m as anxious as anyone.”

Cohen didn’t have an estimate of how much the delay would cost, but that without a budget they would have to start winding down the work in mid-November.

That time has arrived.

