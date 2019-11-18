‘The Price is Right Live’ is coming to NC. Here’s how to get the chance to play

People in North Carolina will soon have the chance to win money and prizes on “The Price is Right Live.”

The traveling stage show version of the popular game show “The Price is Right” is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro on April 24, the Tanger Center announced Monday on Facebook.

The show allows contestants to win money and prizes by playing some of the favorites from the TV show, including Plinko, Cliffhangers and The Big Wheel, according to the Tanger Center’s website.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday and start at $29.50, the Tanger Center says, and they can be purchased on the Tanger Center website.

The presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. on TicketMaster.

But those who want the chance to play will have to register the day of the show, according to game’s website.

To register to be a contestant, you have to be at least 18 years old, the website says, but don’t have to buy tickets to the show.

Registration starts three hours before the show, the website says, and those eligible must provide a registration card with their name and date of birth to producers to be randomly selected to play.

Those who aren’t old enough to be contestants can still buy tickets to watch the show, according to the website.

The traveling show has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes in the 10 years it’s been around, the Tanger Center says.

“The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers,” the Tanger Center website says. “This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.”