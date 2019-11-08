Rangers search for man on Blue Ridge Parkway. His motorcycle was found 2 weeks ago

A 63-year-old man has been missing for two weeks after his motorcycle was found at an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.

James Albert Hogue’s motorcycle was found near the northern end of the Parkway, at the Thunder Ridge Parking Area near milepost 75, investigators said. Rangers have been searching near the parking area north of Roanoke, Virginia.

Hogue’s motorcycle was first seen at the parking area on Oct. 26.

“Park officials note that (it) is not uncommon for vehicles to be left at parkway overlooks for extended periods while owners are on a backcountry hike. However, after two days, Rangers began an investigation and learned that Hogue was last seen two weeks prior when Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office contacted him,” investigators said.

Hogue is from Bristow, Virginia. He is 6-feet 1-inch tall with brown eyes and a scar on his right arm, the National Park Service said. “A missing person’s report has been filed with Bedford County, Virginia,” NPS said.

Investigators ask anyone with information that could help the search to call the Parkway’s Dispatch Center at 828-298-2491 or the NPS tip line 888-653-0009.