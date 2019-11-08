Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes teacher raises, calling them ‘paltry’

Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed the legislature’s proposed raises for North Carolina teachers, calling them “paltry pay raises.”

The North Carolina General Assembly had approved average teacher raises of 3.9% over two years, including step increases for longevity. They also passed 2% raises for non-instructional staff.

But most Democrats opposed the bill, calling them insufficient, and the Democratic governor announced Friday that he had blocked them.

“The General Assembly continues to shortchange teachers and non-certified school personnel like cafeteria workers, bus drivers and teacher assistants, despite a robust economy and decent raises for other state employees,” Cooper said in a news release. “Educators deserve more if our schools are to remain competitive with other states and keep good teachers.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

House Speaker Tim Moore, one of the top two leaders in the Republican-controlled legislature, criticized Cooper’s veto in his own news release.

“Instead of having more money over the holidays, teachers will continue to wait for Gov. Cooper to put their needs ahead of other issues,” House Speaker Tim Moore said.

A monthslong fight over the state budget has centered on Cooper’s call for Medicaid expansion. But Cooper said in his statement: “I will negotiate the pay raises of teachers and other educators separate and apart from Medicaid expansion. I urge all legislators from both parties to help us come together and support our teachers.”

Senate leader Phil Berger said Cooper is using teachers as “pawns.”

“Teachers are told to be good, loyal Democrats and their union and their Governor will take care of them. But they need to ask themselves: ‘What has Roy Cooper ever done for me?’ He’s vetoed every single teacher pay raise that’s come across his desk, and he chose today to give teachers nothing for the next two years,” Berger said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.