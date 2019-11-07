One person shot near North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, police say

Police are investigating after a person was shot near North Carolina A&T University on Thursday.

Officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded to the area of Huffman Street and Boyd Street for an aggravated assault and found a victim with a gunshot wound, according the Greensboro Police Department.

The area is less than a mile from the university.

The university sent out an alert to students telling them to “avoid the area,” and that the incident was near Aggie Suites, which is student housing.

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to police, and the incident is still under investigation.

Police are looking for the suspect vehicle, a Nissan Altima with 30-day tags that was last seen on Highway 29, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, police say.