Bear versus dog: NC man bitten trying to break up Great Dane’s fight with mama bear

A family pet wreaked a little extra havoc on his human over the weekend when he took off after a 250-pound black bear in the yard, wildlife officials in North Carolina said.

When the unlikely pair began to fight, senior officer Jared Thompson with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission told McClatchy news group the homeowner was in hot pursuit trying to make noise and scare the wild animal off.

But it was a mama bear.

“With her cub, that mother is going to be on the defensive,” Thompson said. “(The homeowner) did everything that he was supposed to do. In a different circumstance, it probably would have worked.”

ABC11 identified the man as Kent Adams of Spruce Pine.

According to officials, the incident occurred around sunset on Saturday when Adams and his Great Dane — who was off leash — were getting ready to leave the house, according to officials.

Near the wood line, a black bear and her cub were crossing through the yard.

“The dog either heard or smelled the bear because they couldn’t see it,” Thompson said. “They were inside the garage at the time.”

When the dog reached the bear, Thompson said she acted on instinct to protect her cub.

Adams’ arrival prompted her to disengage from the Great Dane — but not before turning on the homeowner.

“The bear did one quick bite on his left forearm about midway down and essentially turned and ran away,” Thompson said.

The cub, he said, and taken off long before that.

Adams drove himself to the hospital where he was treated and released later that night, according to Thompson. The dog also received some medical attention and was released.

Wildlife officials who investigated the incident collected fur and blood from the scene in case they need to identify the bear in the future. But Thompson said they didn’t see any reason to track or euthanize her because she didn’t pose a threat to public safety.

It was the second bear encounter that day after a nearby hunt went awry.

Citing wildlife officials, the Asheville Citizen Times reported a hunting party trapped a bear in a tree in Haywood County and shot it down.

But when the bear fell, it wasn’t dead.

Capt. Andrew Helton with the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission told the newspaper the bear came at a hunter on the ground and the pair “rolled off a slight cliff.” The 350-pound bear reportedly walked off and was later found dead in a creek.

Thompson said Wednesday that two bear encounters in one day is rare.

“Generally these bear versus humans encounters are uncommon,” he said. “When they do occur, it’s typically something like what happened in my case, where it was a pet versus a bear, or a bear getting into some garbage.”

Still, Thompson cautioned people to be respectful of them.

“They are wild animals,” he said.

He urges anyone who “cohabitates” with bears to take care of trash and any pet food or bird feeders that are outside so that they aren’t attracted to the home.

“If you do come in contact with a bear, whether you’re out hiking or hunting, make yourself known,” Thompson said. “You don’t want to startle the bear. Bears can be more afraid of you than you are of them. They’re generally not aggressive animals.”