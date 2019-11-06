Deputy and two others shot in 15-minute gun battle at North Carolina home, police say

Three people were shot outside of a North Carolina home on Wednesday in a gun battle that lasted about 15 minutes, officials said.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home in Linwood at 9:45 a.m. about an active shooter, Sheriff Richie Simmons said in a press conference broadcast by WFMY.

When they arrived, they found an “active shooter taking live rounds,” he said.

Deputies and the suspect exchanged gunfire for about 15 minutes, Simmons said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A deputy, a female victim and the suspect were shot during the encounter and taken to the hospital, according to WXII. The suspect was taken into custody.

Officials don’t know what the victim’s relationship is to the suspect, according to WGHP.

The deputy who was shot is “alert and talking,” WGHP reported, but officials have not said anything about the conditions of the victim or suspect.

The suspect was shot twice, according to WXII.

No one else was injured, and officials are not looking for any other suspects, WGHP reported.

Davidson County is about 60 miles northeast of Charlotte.