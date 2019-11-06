CMS teacher charged with sex offenses against student found dead in home with husband

A 63-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg teacher, who was under investigation after being charged with sex offenses against a student, was found dead in her home Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Emma Ogle and her husband Michael Ogle, 59, died in Huntersville less than a week after Emma Ogle was criminally charged. Huntersville Police Department officials say the deaths are still under investigation.

Someone called police about a “barricaded subject” with a gun in the home, officials say. Before that, Michael Ogle had not reported to work as usual. Police were notified after a person found Michael Ogle dead inside his home and called 911, telling authorities Emma Ogle was also inside holding a gun, Huntersville Police Office Odette Saglimbeni said at a news conference.

Huntersville police and fire department personnel, as well crisis negotiators, Mecklenburg Medic and the North Mecklenburg SWAT team, were involved.

When the SWAT team entered the home, they found Emma Ogle dead, officials said.

Emma Ogle taught at Garinger High School in Charlotte. She was arrested Oct. 31 on charges of crime against nature, indecent liberties with a student and engaging in a sex act with a student, Mecklenburg County jail records show. She was released on $10,000 bail.

Ogle was suspended from the school the day after her arrest, Observer news partner WBTV previously reported.

Saglimbeni said police were still investigating whether Emma Ogle fatally shot her husband before turning the gun on herself.

Wednesday morning’s incident led to nearby Lake Norman Charter Elementary School being placed on lockdown and Hambright Road being closed.

***POLICE ACTIVITY*** Please avoid the area of the 9800 Blk of Hambright Rd due to police activity. Lake Norman Charter Elementary School has been placed on lock down status. #HuntersvillePD — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) November 6, 2019