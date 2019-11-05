Frozen air to blanket Charlotte region Friday, with snow possible in western counties

Western North Carolina counties along the Tennessee border could see snow late this week as rain moves out and freezing air moves in.

Charlotte and much of central North Carolina is dodging a bullet later this week, with below freezing temperatures moving in less than 24 hours after rain moves out, according to forecasters.

But counties along the Tennessee border may not be as lucky, with higher elevations expected to see the rain change to snow and temperatures in the upper 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of snow will “taper off for most of the area by daybreak, and before noon even in the far southeast (SE),” NWS forecasters say.

Temperatures will begin to drop Thursday, as a 50 percent chance of rain moves in after dark, according to the National Weather Service.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No snow is expected in the Charlotte region.

However, lows in the area will tumble about 15 degrees from Thursday to Friday night, forecasters say. The Charlotte area will see temperatures as low as 29 degrees Friday, and a 7 percent chance of precipitation, AccuWeather.com says.

The cold will spread as far east as Raleigh, which will see temperatures around 30 degrees Friday and Saturday nights, the National Weather Service says.

Temperatures will fall even lower into next week, with a low of 26 degrees predicted on Tuesday, AccuWeather forecasters say. Highs in the Charlotte area will range from 62 degrees on Monday to 50 degrees on Wednesday of next week, AccuWeather predicts.

Another dip in temperatures is in the forecast for later next week and is expected to bring snow showers to the Asheville area Nov. 15 and 16, according to Weather.com.