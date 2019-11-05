New congressional maps to be drawn for 2020 elections, North Carolina lawmakers say

Republican lawmakers are about to begin the process of drawing new congressional maps for the 2020 elections.

In a 1 p.m. Tuesday committee meeting at the General Assembly building in Raleigh, 18 Republican and Democratic members of the state legislature will meet to get started on some of the early procedural decisions.

This newest redistricting process is happening on rare legal grounds. In early September, a panel of three judges from around the state ruled many of the districts used to elect the 170 members of the General Assembly were unconstitutional. The judges found that the lines had been drawn by Republican legislators to purposefully suppress the power of Democratic voters and inflate the power of Republican voters. Legislators responded by redrawing state House and Senate districts with unprecedented transparency.

Soon after that ruling came down, Democrats sued again, using many of the same legal arguments to challenge the lines used to elect North Carolina’s 13 members of the U.S. House of Representatives. In late October, the same panel of judges wrote that the legislature appeared likely to lose that lawsuit as well. While lawmakers could continue to trial, the judges wrote, they instead urged them to just redraw the maps and skip the trial.

The legislature agreed, announcing plans to return for a redistricting session, which starts Tuesday afternoon with committee work before the entire legislature returns Nov. 13.

It’s unclear how long into November the redistricting process will last, but lawmakers want to be finished by the start of December.

The period for candidates to file to run in the 2020 elections starts Dec. 2 and ends Dec. 20. And while congressional candidates don’t have to live in the district they’re running for, they still typically prefer to run for office representing their home and neighbors.

If the new maps aren’t done in time for candidate filing — or if they are, but the judges don’t approve them — then it’s possible the March 3 primaries for U.S. House could be pushed later into the year.

Republican Sen. Ralph Hise of Spruce Pine, who has led past redistricting efforts, will chair the newest redistricting committee, too. In an email announcing the Tuesday meeting, he expressed frustration with the courts but said he’s motivated to finish quickly and keep the primaries on schedule.

“Frankly, I’m waiting on a judge somewhere to tell me which version of which Constitution to follow,” Hise said. “I know what I think the law is, but sometimes that doesn’t have any bearing on what a judge might order. We’re going to move forward and begin the redistricting process because the filing period starts in less than one month, whether under the current map or a new one. We intend to keep the state on schedule and not cram the election process.

“But we’re in a difficult place with no clear direction on which way to go,” he added.

