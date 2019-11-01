Frost is coming: Freezing temperatures in Charlotte region could bring season’s first

A wrath of Halloween storms gave way to near-freezing temperatures in the Charlotte region Friday — and it’ll only get worse, forecasters say.

Parts of the Charlotte region — including Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties — are under a frost advisory from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The overnight low in Charlotte is 36 degrees.

National Weather Service

A “widespread freeze” was already observed Friday morning in parts of western North Carolina, forecasters in Greenville-Spartanburg said. Temperatures in the mountains could dip below freezing over the weekend.

A widespread freeze was observed this morning in the non-red locations. This ends the growing season there. Frost/Freeze products will continue for the red locations until Nov 11 or a freeze occurs. Will keep McDowell through Alexander for tonight, however. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/stpsVPm4Ie — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) November 1, 2019

The frost warning in effect includes Shelby, Gastonia, Charlotte, Concord, Kannapolis, Monroe and Indian Trail. Forecasters predict “frost/freeze products” will stick around in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties until Nov. 11.

They’re also warning residents to protect “sensitive outdoor vegetation” that will likely die if left unprotected.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” the weather service said.