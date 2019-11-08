Report finds ECU ex-official Gerlach drank heavily; no evidence of sexual misconduct

A UNC System investigation into the former interim chancellor at East Carolina University determined that while he did go drinking at several Greenville bars, allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior and comments is “largely false.”

The results of the investigation into interim chancellor Dan Gerlach were released late Friday afternoon. Gerlach suddenly resigned from the post last month, after video footage showed he went out drinking at popular student bars near the ECU campus on Sept. 25 and then later drove off in a car.

The UNC System hired an outside law firm, Womble Bond Dickinson, to investigate what happened.

Gerlach could not be reached for comment Friday night.

Among the key findings of the investigation:

Gerlach “probably consumed” between seven and 10 alcoholic drinks at four different spots over about six hours.

He drove himself to his home after 2 a.m. Sept. 26.

While anonymous emails from someone calling themselves “John Q. Public” claimed Gerlach acted inappropriately with women at the Club 519 bar, the investigation “does not support these allegations.” “This report concludes that the specific allegations contained in the Emails are largely false.”

Although it was alleged that Gerlach made comments that referred to himself “Uncle Tom” and claimed that his wife was out of town and “it’s on tonight,” no record of anyone hearing those comments could be found.

No evidence was found that Gerlach purchased alcohol for underage students, as the emails alleged.

Most witnesses interviewed said Gerlach did not appear to be drunk that night. One however, described him as “impaired.”

No evidence was found to back up the allegation that “Gerlach regularly appears intoxication in public.”

Where did the photos come from?

The report offers an elaborate timeline of how the photos, videos and allegations about Gerlach’s activities on Sept. 25 were distributed anonymously to media outlets, including The News & Observer, and others.

On Sept. 29, TV stations, newspapers and ECU and UNC system leaders received nine photos and three videos from johnqpublicatecu@gmail.com. The report says ECU and UNC leaders had received previous emails from John Q. Public, who “attempts to portray himself of herself as an employee and identifies with faculty, staff and administration.”

Although the investigators tried to use forensic analysis to identify John Q. Public’s identity, they were unable to do so, the report says. The email appears to be shut down.

Why did Gerlach resign?

Gerlach was placed on administrative leave in September, days after several photos and videos showed him drinking alcohol with college-age young adults, on the dance floor with female patrons, and putting his arms around a young woman at the bar that night.

That content was sent to several local media outlets, including the News & Observer, and spread on social media.

Gerlach immediately explained his actions in an official statement and on a local radio show as trying to connect with students. He also said while it was bad judgment, he was still pursuing the permanent job.

But a month later, Gerlach resigned.

The announcement came the day after additional footage from city surveillance cameras was released that showed Gerlach getting into a car and driving away about 2 a.m. the following morning. The videos were taken around the downtown Greenville area, including the exterior of Sup Dogs and Club 519.

In his resignation letter, Gerlach said he did not live up to the standards of being the ECU chancellor that night and early morning.

“Make no mistake: the responsibility is mine,” Dan Gerlach said in a statement last month.

“It is not the press, not the University or system leadership, and not anyone else who put me in this situation,” he said. “It was I who made the choices that led to this action. There is no one to hold accountable for the situation except me.”

Where did the videos of Gerlach come from?

The News & Observer received the additional video footage, which was taken from the City of Greenville’s traffic and public safety cameras, on Saturday night.

Lawyer Peter Romary of Hillsborough requested the footage on Oct. 24 from the Pitt County Superior Court on behalf of the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police and was hired by the FOP’s Greenville chapter.

A frame from a City of Greenville street camera shows Dan Gerlach getting into a car. He drove away in the car a few seconds later. The video is timestamped 2:11 a.m. Sept. 26, 2019. City of Greenville camera

Romary said he was working on behalf of local law enforcement officers in Greenville who were upset that Gerlach had said he was out drinking with off-duty cops and that someone was targeting him that night.

This isn’t the first time Romary has been involved in investigating actions of a potential chancellor for a UNC System university. Board of Governors member Tom Fetzer asked Romary to look into a leading candidate at Western Carolina University that blew up the search last year. That candidate abruptly dropped out of the running and the search resumed.

Who will be ECU’s new chancellor?

ECU provost Ron Mitchelson was named the new interim chancellor, a role he’s been in since Gerlach was placed on leave in September.

Mitchelson has been provost and senior vice chancellor of academic affairs at ECU since 2015. He first came to the university in 1999 as a professor and chair of the Department of Geography. He was also a faculty member and administrator at the University of Georgia and at Morehead State University in Kentucky.

Ron Mitchelson was named the new interim chancellor at East Carolina University after Dan Gerlach suddenly resigned. UNC System

Mitchelson’s academic background is a stark difference to Gerlach’s.

Gerlach had no experience running a university, but he did know how to run a successful business. Before ECU, Gerlach was the president of the Golden LEAF Foundation, a nonprofit focused on increasing economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities, and served as a budget and financial adviser to former Democratic Gov. Mike Easley.

Gerlach started the job in May, replacing former chancellor Cecil Staton, and focused on improving ECU’s financial condition during his 5-month tenure.

His first challenge was to address the university’s $16 million budget cut caused by decreasing enrollment and he reportedly stabilized the finances.

When Gerlach was appointed as ECU’s interim chancellor, the search for a permanent leader was not established. And Gerlach made it clear throughout his time in Greenville that he was interested in the gig.

ECU now says it plans to announce a search committee and a timeline at the next ECU Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 21-22.

Mitchelson will serve as interim until the UNC Board of Governors completes its search for the next permanent chancellor of ECU.