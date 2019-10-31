Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl

Deputies in Scotland County are looking for 3-year-old Allyson Nicole Oxendine, who they say was abducted.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the missing girl Wednesday night.

Deputies described the girl as 3 feet tall and 32 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red shirt, pink sweat pants and Crocs slip-on shoes with white dogs on them.

Allyson Nicole Oxendine NC DPS

Police have to suspect a child was abducted and is in danger to issue an Amber Alert.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 911 or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

The girl lives in Laurel Hill, a rural area about 70 miles southeast of Charlotte, near the South Carolina border.

NC DPS