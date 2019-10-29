North Carolina
Great Smoky Mountains park to allow electronic bikes
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park says it is allowing electronic bicycles everywhere regular bicycles are currently allowed.
According to the park, a new regulation allows cyclists to use low speed e-bikes in Class 1 or Class 2. Those provide electronic assistance until the rider reaches 20 miles per hour.
Thanks to the change, bicycles and e-bikes are now allowed on any park road where motor vehicles are allowed, including seasonally closed roads and several trails.
The park news release says e-bikes will enable more people to enjoy a cycling experience in the park.
Comments