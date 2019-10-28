New maps ordered for NC 2020 congressional races, in win for Democrats

North Carolina’s 2020 elections for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives must happen under new maps, a panel of judges ruled Monday evening, saying that the current Republican-drawn maps are unfair to many voters.

The legislature will get to redraw the lines, the court ruled, instead of having an outside expert step in to take over. The judges did not set a strict deadline for the new maps to be drawn.

It’s unclear if Republican lawmakers will appeal the ruling or accept the legal loss and get back to the drawing board. After losing a separate lawsuit last month over the state legislative lines, GOP lawmakers did not appeal and were able to meet the court’s two-week deadline to draw new maps. They did so with unprecedented transparency, as ordered by the court, and many of the new legislative maps passed without much political controversy, although some did attract criticism from Democrats.

The judges who just overturned the congressional maps — who are the same judges who overturned the General Assembly maps last month — suggested that the legislature use a similar process. They did not set a strict deadline, although they did note that the 2020 primaries are fast-approaching and that they will delay the primaries until later in the year, if there aren’t new maps in time.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The court respectfully urges the General Assembly to adopt an expeditious process, as it did in response to (the legislative maps ruling),” the judges wrote.

For more state government news, listen to Domecast, the politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.