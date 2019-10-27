Abandoned infant found alone in the street at 1:45 a.m., North Carolina police say

Police are investigating after a baby was found alone on a street in North Carolina, media outlets report.

Officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded to a call about an abandoned baby on Benjamin Benson Street in Greensboro at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to WGHP.

The baby, who police say is a few months old, was found outside of an apartment complex and seemed to be in “good shape,” the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The baby was taken to the hospital to be checked out, WGHP reported, and is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials are still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, according to WFMY.

No other details about the child have been released.