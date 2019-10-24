Teen taken by ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Virginia may be camping in woods, FBI says

A teen girl has been missing from her Virginia home since Monday, the FBI says. She is likely with a 34-year-old man camping in a wooded area, according to the FBI.

The FBI said Bruce William Lynch, Jr., 34, took 14-year-old Isabel Shea Hicks. “Lynch should be considered armed and potentially dangerous. Contact law enforcement immediately—do not approach—if either Lynch or Isabel are spotted,” the FBI said.

The 14-year-old was last seen early Monday, the FBI said. FBI

The two may be hiding out in a wooded area where they can camp, the FBI said. Both are from Bumpass, Virginia, which is 40 miles northwest of Richmond.

The FBI did not give details about the relationship between the girl and the man.

Isabell, a white girl, is 4-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch is a white man described as 5-feet 10-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a beard, according to the FBI.

Lynch may be “driving a light blue, almost silver looking, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071,” according to the FBI.

Police have not issued an Amber Alert.

If you see Lynch or Isabel, call 911 or the FBI’s Richmond Division at 804-261-1044.