North Carolina

Two North Carolina state troopers arrested in ticket-writing investigation

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has arrested two troopers after an investigation into ticketing irregularities in Harnett County.

According to a news release, former Trooper Jason Benson has been charged with five felony counts of obstruction of justice, five misdemeanor counts of failure to discharge duty and five misdemeanor counts of making a false return of process. Former Trooper Christopher Carter has been charged with two felony counts of obstruction of justice, two misdemeanor counts of failure to discharge duty and two misdemeanor counts of making a false return of process.

Profile Image of Dan Kane
Dan Kane
Dan Kane began working for The News & Observer in 1997. He covered local government, higher education and the state legislature before joining the investigative team in 2009.
