Man killed on Uptown Charlotte freeway while walking in road with his back to traffic

A pedestrian walking in the middle of the Brookshire Freeway with his back to traffic was struck and killed by a motorist late Tuesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

In all, two vehicles were involved, after a second car crashed into the vehicle that struck the pedestrian, police said.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released by police.

Investigators say the crash occurred about 8:50 p.m on the freeway between Graham Street and Interstate 77.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 2017 Kia Sorento with rear-end damage, a 2012 Nissan Maxima with heavy front-end damage and an unresponsive pedestrian laying in the roadway,” a press release said.

The pedestrian was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly before 9:30 p.m., officials said.

Investigators say the Kia and Nissan were traveling northwest on Brookshire Freeway when they spotted man walking “in the roadway, with his back to oncoming traffic,” officials said. The area is “poorly lit” and the speed limit is 50 mph, police said.

“The driver of the Kia slammed on her brakes but was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian,” a release said. “The Kia was then struck from behind by the Nissan. Both drivers and the one passenger who had been riding in the Kia remained at the scene.”

The two motorist were not speeding, police said.

“Impairment for the pedestrian is not known at this time.,” officials said in a release.

The crash remains under investigation.