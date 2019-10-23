Why police dogs won’t be sniffing out drugs in Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools anymore

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will stop using drug-sniffing dogs at schools after criticism from local civil rights lawyers.

“After discussing this issue with school-based staff, I am suspending the use of dog searches,” Superintendent Pamela Baldwin said in a Tuesday letter to The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights. “I am hopeful that our education, mental health, and other initiatives — and the constant vigilance of our teachers and staff — will prevent an escalation in drug activity on campus.”

Mark Dorosin, the managing attorney for the committee, welcomed the change.

“I think her decision to suspend the program is an important step forward,” said Dorosin, who is also an Orange County commissioner. “I appreciate them acting so quickly to address those concerns.”

Baldwin’s letter comes after Carrboro High principal Beverly Rudolph emailed parents in September about a recent “suspicionless search” at the school, which she said calls in Carrboro police “from time to time” to find drugs.

Despite the police dogs picking up scents during a Sept. 3 search, no drugs were found, Rudolph told parents in the email.

The News & Observer was unable to reach Rudolph to ask why she sent the email or asked police for a search in September.

The CHCCS school district allows suspicionless searches but does not track how many occur each year, according to spokesman Jeff Nash.

A police officer and drug-sniffing dog patrol an Indiana school in this file photo. The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools has suspended suspicionless searches using drug-sniffing police dogs after complaints from a civil rights group. South Bend Tribune via AP Michael Caterina

Students’ privacy rights

The lawyers’ committee wrote a letter to Baldwin, school board Chair Joal Broun and Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle on Oct. 10 urging the school district to “immediately end the practice” of suspicionless drug searches using drug-sniffing dogs.

“We believe that these suspicionless dog sniffs undermine students’ privacy rights, are not effective at deterring drug use, and will likely exacerbate already extreme racial disparities in discipline in the district,” the letter said. “Bringing dogs into schools treats every student as a suspect; students who are searched based on a false alert face humiliation, embarrassment and anger.”

The letter cited studies that showed dog searches to be inaccurate, including a Washington school district study that showed dogs were incorrect 85 percent of the time and a Chicago Tribune analysis that found dogs used in traffic stops had a 56 percent error rate which increased to 73 percent when the suspect was Latino.

There were 51 drug related violations in the CHCCCS district in the 2014-2015 school year according to data from the district. That fell 45 the following year, to 30 in 2016-2017 and 25 in 2017-2018, the most recent year recorded.

The school district has used dog searches both to identify students with illegal substances and to deter students from bringing drugs to school in the future, Nash said.

“In my experience, some school leaders suggest that dog searches have helped to reduce the presence of drugs and drug activity in schools,” Baldwin said in her response to the lawyers’ letter.

Suspicionless search policy

Before Baldwin’s Tuesday letter, CHCCS administrators have been able to request a suspicionless search of lockers, desks, book bags and other objects by trained dogs, according to school policy.

Searches had to be “minimally-intrusive and non-discriminatory,” the policy stated. Administrators had to demonstrate a need based on “a pattern of expectation of violence, drug activity or disruption” and provide written notice to students and parents of the school policy of general searches.

As a county commissioner Dorosin helps determine the school district’s local funding, but he said he did not see a conflict of interest in his challenging the district’s suspicionless searches.

“I am a civil rights lawyer, and our office was contacted by a concerned parent,” he said. “It is a majority vote, and I am only one of seven commissioners. That capacity is completely different.”

In a phone interview, Dorosin said he and several parents were very surprised to hear what was going on and that law enforcement was involved.

“The police are the ones that are doing it.” he said. “We would hope that the town of Carrboro would not want the police used in that manner.”

But Carrboro police spokesman Capt. Chris Atack said the department only responds to school administrators’ requests for searches “It depends on the schools and what they want,” he said.

“For us,” said Nash the district spokesman, “the top priority is to make sure students and staff are safe.”

The News & Observer emailed the Durham and Wake County school systems to see if they have suspicionless drug searches with dogs but had not received a reply by mid-day Wednesday..

Center for Civil Rights

Dorosin was one of two attorneys whose employment was terminated by UNC-Chapel Hill’s Center for Civil Rights after the UNC Board of Governors in 2017 banned the center from taking legal action on behalf of poor and minority clients against other government entities, The News & Observer previously reported. The State Bar also ruled the center is not authorized to provide legal services.

He and attorney Elizabeth Haddix, whose employment was also terminated, created a nonprofit corporation called the Julius L. Chambers Center for Civil Rights to take on the 14 cases the UNC center was pursuing when the ban was approved. The Chambers Center is now the regional office for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.