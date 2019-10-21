Search area narrows as officials look for missing plane headed toward RDU

Search efforts continued Monday morning after a plane that approached Raleigh-Durham International Airport went missing.

Officials have narrowed the search area after looking through nearby William B. Umstead State Park overnight Sunday, according to a news conference.

Umstead State Park says it will be closed Monday while the search continues, and officials said in a Monday morning press conference that people should avoid the park.

Airport spokeswoman Crystal Feldman said Sunday night she had no information about the aircraft, including the number of people on board or where the flight originated.

“Our primary goal right now is to find that airplane,” she said. “All of our focus is on that operation.”

At about 7:25 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers notified the airport that they had lost radar contact with a plane as it approached RDU. A statement from the airport said the small general aviation aircraft was near Umstead State Park, which borders the east side of RDU.

The FAA later said the plane was a Piper PA-32, a single-engine plane that seats up to six people. The federal agency said the plane was approaching Runway 32, a small general aviation runway that runs east-west, perpendicular to the airport’s two main runways.