Tropical storm takes aim at North Carolina. Here’s where we could see the most rain

A potential tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico continues to strengthen and will likely make landfall over the Florida Panhandle before moving across the Southeast, forecasters say.

The National Hurricane Center said most of North Carolina could see an inch or more of rain over the weekend, with some eastern parts of the state expected to get closer to 3 inches. Isolated areas along the coast could see as much as 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Friday morning, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, right on the cusp of becoming a named tropical storm, according to the NHC. The system will likely be named Tropical Storm Nestor before it moves onshore over the Gulf Coast.

Forecasters warned of dangerous storm surge along Florida’s western panhandle. The storm is moving northeast at 21 mph and is expected to start soaking the South over the weekend as it crosses Georgia and South Carolina and then Eastern North Carolina on its way out to sea.

Forecasters issued warnings for the Gulf coast as the potential tropical storm moves to the northeast. National Hurricane Center

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Raleigh say central North Carolina could see gusty winds and 1 to 2 inches of rain starting Saturday evening, “with the heaviest rain and strongest winds more likely in the areas from the Triangle to the south and east.”

Along the North Carolina coast, forecasters say, the most impacts will be Saturday night into Sunday, with 2 to 4 inches of rain and heavy winds expected, according to the National Weather Service in Morehead City.

In the western half of the state, Charlotte could see more than an inch and a half of rain, and Asheville is forecast to see almost an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say rain is in store for all of North Carolina as a tropical storm is forecast to move over the state this weekend. National Weather Service