Home ‘intruder’ just wanted to relax for a while, North Carolina police say

Nash County deputies found an “intruder” lying in the hall of a North Carolina home, the sheriff’s office said.

The department said it responded to the house to find “an unwanted guest relaxing in the home’s hallway.”

The intruder apparently did not have ID on him. But deputies likely had suspicions about the young buck’s motives for hiding out while deer hunting season is in full swing for eastern North Carolina.

“Deputies couldn’t identify the unwanted guest, but indicated the intruder was possibly related to the Northside gang whose members include Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen,” the sheriff’s office said.

The photo of the deer in the Nash County home drew more jokes in response on Facebook, with offers to “remove him for free and into the freezer.” Venison jerky was a common theme in the comments section.

“Why does it not say shots fired?” One person asked.

“He’s just getting specs of houses for Santa,” another joked.

