School leaders praise the courage of Wake teen who exposed racist online comments

Wake County school board members on Tuesday praised a 14-year-old high school student who publicly exposed a racist online group chat where other students talked about killing black people.

Cenayia Edwards, a freshman at East Wake High School in Wendell, posed as a white student to gain access to a group chat where two students at her school and five students at Corinth Holders High School in Johnston County made racial slurs and talked about shooting black people.

School board members and Superintendent Cathy Moore called Cenayia courageous and apologized that she had to experience the comments she uncovered. Cenayia and her family were at Tuesday’s school board meeting to continue to raise their concerns about the incident.

“Thank you for standing up,” said school board chairman Jim Martin. “Your bravery is a testament to the entire community, and we’re on your team.”

Cenayia said in late September she had been told by some white friends about disturbing comments made by students on a group chat. She decided to investigate by changing her avatar to a white face to gain access.

The chat included comments such as “#BringSlaveryBack” and discussion of killing black babies and “pulling triggers and shooting” black people. The comments repeatedly used the N-word.

Cecelia Edwards, Cenayia’s mother, said that when her daughter complained on the chat, the response was to post an image of a penguin holding a gun along with the words “shut up” and the N-word

Johnston County has said that the Corinth Holder High principal “issued consequences,” but didn’t specify what specific disciplinary action was taken because of privacy laws.

Wake school officials have also cited privacy laws for saying that they can’t say whether disciplinary action was taken against the East Wake High students.

But Edwards and her family say that East Wake High principal Stacey Alston said that he wasn’t suspending the students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.