2 dead in separate incidents with deputies within hours in one NC county, cops say

Two men died in officer-involved shootings within hours of each other, Guilford County officials say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men died after separate shootings, leading to a “rough 24 hours” in one part of North Carolina, officials say.

Guilford County deputies fired their weapons during the two incidents, which happened just 7 miles apart, authorities told news outlets.

The events unfolded when an officer at about 8:30 a.m. Monday tried to serve a man a notice in High Point, WXII reports.

“The man allegedly pushed the deputy then shut and locked his door” before officials heard gunfire inside the home, according to the station.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

An hours-long standoff ensued, prompting officials to evacuate nearby houses, WGHP reports.

“Gunshots were heard throughout the day,” and officials eventually “breached the home around 7 p.m.,” according to the station.

One man was killed, and two deputies were shot, WGHP reports. The extent of the injuries to the deputies is unknown.

The man had been “exchanging” gunfire with authorities, according to WXII.

Just hours later, Guilford County officials were called to a Jamestown home in response to a report that a man “wanted to harm himself,” WFMY reports.

When officers got to the house at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, they attempted to have a conversation with the man, according to the station.

“That’s when the person pulled out a gun, and started firing in the direction of law enforcement from the doorway,” Captain Brian Hall told WFMY.

Deputies fired back at the man, who was “shot and killed,” WXII reports.

High Point police were also involved in the calls, news outlets report.

“It’s a tragic ending,” Hall said after the second shooting, according to WGHP. “It’s been a rough 24 hours for both agencies with two similar incidents in the same day.”

SHARE COPY LINK