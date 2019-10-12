Charlotte BofA exec watched in shock as drone sped straight to his 6th-floor window

A Bank of America audit manager said he watched in shock as a drone sped straight into his 6th-floor window in the bank’s uptown Charlotte building this week.

Brent Finnell said he was sitting at his window as he and a few co-workers watched the drone fly over an outdoor seating area about 4:30 p.m. when the drone suddenly came right at him.

“It didn’t break the window,” Finnell told The Charlotte Observer in an email Friday, “but the building engineers came to inspect it later and noted some marks on the exterior.”

“After it struck the window, it fell straight down on to the seating area outside Starbucks and the Bank of America Plaza building and broke into multiple pieces,” he said.

Moments earlier, they’d watched the drone flying around but they never saw the pilot, he said.

“After no one came to claim the wreckage, Bank of America Plaza building security arrived about 10 minutes later and took the pieces with them,” Finnell told the Observer.

Police on Thursday asked the public for help in identifying the pilot and described him as released a description of the person they’re looking for: