Mom finds son who just got back from deployment bound and shot, Tennessee cops say

A soldier had just returned home to Tennessee when he was murdered, police say.

Jacob Bishop, a 35-year-old father of two, had just come back a few months ago from his deployment in Poland with the Tennessee Army National Guard, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Early on Oct. 1, his mom found him “physically bound and shot multiple times,” in Lenoir City, the Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, and police began investigating the murder.

“We have been pursuing multiple leads, spending countless hours around the clock, in our search for clues that we need to lead us to the party or parties responsible for the tragic killing of another,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

A white SUV was seen in the area “several days leading up to the murder” and leaving the day of, the Sheriff’s Office said, and investigators are considering it a “vehicle of interest.”

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe the murder was random, but says the suspect or suspects should still be considered “armed and dangerous given the specifics of the murder.”

Anyone with information on the vehicle, the victim or “his associates” are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 865-986-4823.

“We continue to work tirelessly and around the clock to bring the party, or parties, responsible for the murder of a U.S. Soldier to justice, and to provide the Bishop family with some form of closure,” Sheriff Tim Guider said in a statement released on Facebook. “Jacob Bishop was a father of two, and one of our Nation’s guardians.”