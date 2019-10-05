Arrest made after bullets fired into a car killed a man in south Charlotte, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Police arrested a man on murder and other charges in connection with Thursday’s fatal shooting of 33-year-old Alonzo Cedric Parker in a car that crashed in a south Charlotte shopping center parking lot.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene in the 7000 block of Sharon Lakes Road, which is near South Boulevard. He was Charlotte’s 82nd homicide victim of 2019.

News media photos showed crime scene tape and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cars in the parking lot of Sharon Lakes Retail Plaza, the Observer previously reported.

On Friday, police apprehended 29-year-old Quantez Dmontrae Bazley of Charlotte without incident, according to a Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Saturday.

Bazley was charged with murder, shooting into occupied property causing serious bodily injury, and shooting into occupied property, police said. He was jailed at 1 a.m. Saturday, jail records show.

Police are not saying if Parker and Bazley knew each other or if they know a motive for the shooting.

Attempts by the Observer to reach Parker’s family on Saturday were unsuccessful.