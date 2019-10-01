North Carolina
More record-setting heat is on the way in North Carolina. When will it cool off?
October in North Carolina is starting off with record-setting heat, but forecasters say a cool down is on the way this weekend.
Asheville sweltered through a record-high temperature Monday, while Charlotte tied its record, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Raleigh could hit the upper 90s by the end of the week.
The good news is more seasonal temperatures are on the way, with highs in the 70s in the forecast for Saturday, according to the Weather Service.
Forecasts show the heat should break starting late Friday with lows in the 50s for much of western and central North Carolina, and the mid-60s or lower on the coast.
It was 91 degrees in Asheville on Monday, breaking the previous record of 85 in 1981, the National Weather Service said. Charlotte tied its record on Monday, set in 1926, with a high of 91.
In central North Carolina, the Weather Service tweeted, “Starting off the work week we will see more seasonable temperatures, but by Wednesday and Thursday record heat returns.”
Temperatures in the Piedmont will be in the mid-90s Wednesday and even hotter Thursday with highs hitting 97 in the Triangle and up to 98 in Fayetteville, forecasters say.
On the coast, Wilmington is expected to hit 90 degrees by Thursday, with temperatures up to 97 in inland Eastern North Carolina and a high of 87 on the Outer Banks, the National Weather Service said.
Comments