ECU’s interim chancellor placed on leave after photos and videos of him at bar

ECU interim chancellor Dan Gerlach has been placed on leave pending further investigation after photos and videos surfaced of him apparently chugging beer at a Greenville, NC bar.

East Carolina University’s interim chancellor was placed on administrative leave Monday after photos and videos surfaced over the weekend of him drinking and dancing at a bar near the Greenville campus.

The photos and videos appear to show Dan Gerlach chugging alcohol with younger patrons, dancing with young women and putting his arms around them at the bar. He was taking selfies and interacting with “college-aged young adults” at bars near campus on Wednesday Sept. 25, ECU said in a statement Sunday.

University of North Carolina System Interim President Bill Roper said in a statement Monday that Gerlach was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Gerlach went to Sup Dogs, a popular student bar near campus, Wednesday night where he ran into two adult male acquaintances who invited him to walk down the street to join them at a local pub, according to ECU. The university said Gerlach is known for taking selfies with students, staff and faculty on and off campus.

“When I first started here, and even before, one constant concern that I heard was that our students needed a leader of the university to be present and approachable, someone who can speak to them in their language. That’s what I’ve set out to do at ECU. I regret that these photos are being perceived as anything more than what they are,” Gerlach said in a statement Sunday.

Before he was placed on administrative leave, Gerlach said he would “continue to work toward balancing the university’s budget and improving enrollment and will continue to engage with students and the community.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.