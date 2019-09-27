Get vaccinated, health officials urge after mumps outbreak on North Carolina campuses

What is mumps and how does it spread? Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps - painful swelling of glands - is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps - painful swelling of glands - is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside.

A mumps outbreak on university campuses in North Carolina prompted a message from state health officials on Friday — get vaccinated.

Residents should check they are up to date on all vaccines, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release, citing at least seven cases of mumps confirmed on two college campuses in a single county.

“Although it’s still possible for people who have been vaccinated to get mumps, the risk is much higher in people who are unvaccinated,” state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said in the release.

The cases were reported at Elon University and High Point University in Guilford County, according to the release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mumps is a “vaccine-preventable viral illness,” the department said. Symptoms include swelling of the salivary glands near the ears and jaw as well as inflammation of the testicles or ovaries.

“Mumps is spread by droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected person,” according to the release.

It’s also contagious at the beginning stages.

The outbreak isn’t confined to Guilford County, the Raleigh News & Observer reported, as several cases have been confirmed elsewhere in North and South Carolina.

In addition to High Point, the College of Charleston in South Carolina had an “outbreak” of three confirmed cases of the virus, The State reported.

State health officials recommend washing hands frequently, covering your mouth when you cough and not sharing cups or utensils with others as a way to prevent the spread.

But the most effective method? “Get vaccinated,” state health officials said.